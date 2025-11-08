Where to watch North-Korea U17 vs Netherlands U17 live in the USA: 2025 Women’s U17 World Cup

North-Korea U17 will square off with Netherlands U17 in the 2025 Women’s U17 World Cup final. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The stage is set for the grand finale of one of the toughest tournaments on the calendar, as two resilient teams battle for the ultimate prize. North Korea, the competition’s most decorated side with three titles, arrives with confidence after a commanding 2-0 victory over Brazil.

Standing in their way is the Netherlands, a rising powerhouse chasing their first championship at this level after edging Mexico 1-0 in a gritty semifinal. Only one will leave with the trophy — and the glory that comes with it.

When will the North-Korea U17 vs Netherlands U17 match be played?

North-Korea U17 play against Netherlands U17 on Saturday, November 8, for the 2025 Women’s U17 World Cup final. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Supporters display a North Korean national flag – Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

North-Korea U17 vs Netherlands U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch North-Korea U17 vs Netherlands U17 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 Women’s U17 World Cup match between North-Korea U17 and Netherlands U17 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2.