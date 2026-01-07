NY Yankees’ chances to get Edward Cabrera increase with Marlins signing potential replacement

The New York Yankees find themselves at an intriguing crossroads this offseason. Despite not announcing the addition of marquee names for the upcoming season, the organization has strategically strengthened its minor league roster. Now, there’s a looming prospect that could shake up their lineup: the potential acquisition of Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Marlins have secured Pete Fairbanks for next season, a move that paves the way for the Yankees to potentially bring Cabrera into the fold as a significant addition in 2026.

Recent reports have stirred considerable excitement among Yankees fans, suggesting the team’s interest in Cabrera could become reality after the Marlins’ acquisition of Fairbanks, a right-handed pitcher who might be a bargaining chip if the Bronx Bombers strike a deal for Cabrera.

This potential move could appease a restless fanbase, dissatisfied with the Yankees’ offseason maneuvers so far. Fans eagerly anticipate a substantial addition for the 2026 MLB campaign, amid ongoing rumors that Cody Bellinger has already chosen his primary target for the next season.

Edward Cabrera #27 of the Miami Marlins delivers.

Cabrera’s stats: A game-changer for the Yankees

The Yankees’ interest in Cabrera is not unfounded. Having previously expressed interest in Sandy Alcantara, the team appears determined to secure Cabrera, whose stats last season were notable despite the Marlins’ lackluster overall performance.

Wins–Losses: 8–7 (Career high in Wins)

ERA: 3.53 (Career best for a full season)

Innings Pitched (IP): 137.2 (Career high)

Strikeouts (SO): 150 (Led the Marlins; 9.8 K/9)

WHIP: 1.23

Starts (GS): 26 (Career high)

WAR: 2.8

The competitive landscape for Cabrera ahead of 2026

While the Yankees are keenly interested in acquiring Cabrera, they face competition from other franchises, including city rivals the New York Mets, as well as the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs.

Acquiring Cabrera would require creative negotiation with the Marlins, as he enters his first year of arbitration eligibility and is projected to earn between $3.7 million and $4 million for the 2026 season.

Facing this complex scenario, the Yankees’ organization and its devoted fanbase remain eager for major roster enhancements in 2026, hoping to complement existing stars such as Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton with formidable new talent.

