What happens if the Netherlands win, tie or lose vs Poland today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

The Netherlands national team, under coach Ronald Koeman, heads into a highly anticipated showdown against Poland in their final stretch of Group G qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With qualification on the line, the Dutch know that nothing less than their best performance will do.

Poland, for their part, are not in a position to simply roll over. Despite trailing the Netherlands, they remain dangerous opponents with strong home form and an attacking squad capable of producing results.

Adding to the drama is the standing in the table: the Netherlands sit near the top of Group G, but their final position and path to the 2026 World Cup remain uncertain, making the match against Poland crucial.

What if the Netherlands win vs Poland?

If the Netherlands win against Poland, they will secure direct qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A victory guarantees them a top-two finish in their group, putting them out of reach of Poland and avoiding the uncertainty of the playoff route.

Memphis Depay of Netherlands celebrates scoring his team’s second goal. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

What if the Netherlands and Poland tie?

A draw would preserve their lead but leave room for Poland or Finland (third in the group) to influence the final standings significantly, depending on other results.

What if the Netherlands lose vs Poland today?

Losing to Poland could derail the Netherlands’ direct qualification, potentially forcing them into the playoff route — and turning a once-clear path into a much more precarious situation.

