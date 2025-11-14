Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Poland vs Netherlands live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Poland receive Netherlands in a Matchday 9 showdown of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Micky van de Ven of Netherlands
© Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesMicky van de Ven of Netherlands

Poland will face off against Netherlands in a Matchday 9 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Advertisement

[Watch Poland vs Netherlands online in the US on Fubo]

A crucial showdown in the UEFA Qualifiers is on deck as the Netherlands look to punch their ticket to the next World Cup with a win. The Dutch control their own destiny, needing just three points to lock in qualification, but standing in their way is a determined Poland side still within striking distance of first place.

To overtake the Netherlands, Poland must pull off a victory here and then top Malta convincingly in their final outing. More realistically, the Poles will aim to secure at least a draw to keep Finland from sneaking into contention for second place.

Advertisement

When will the Poland vs Netherlands match be played?

Poland will take on Netherlands this Friday, November 14, for Matchday 9 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Robert Lewandowski of Poland – Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski of Poland – Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty Images

Advertisement

Poland vs Netherlands: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Poland vs Netherlands in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Poland and Netherlands will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
What happens if the Netherlands win, tie or lose vs Poland today?
Soccer

What happens if the Netherlands win, tie or lose vs Poland today?

Where to watch North-Korea U17 vs Netherlands U17 live in the USA: 2025 Women’s U17 World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch North-Korea U17 vs Netherlands U17 live in the USA: 2025 Women’s U17 World Cup

Where to watch Netherlands U17 vs Mexico U17 live in the USA: 2025 Women’s U17 World Cup
Women's Soccer

Where to watch Netherlands U17 vs Mexico U17 live in the USA: 2025 Women’s U17 World Cup

Video: Lionel Messi extends the lead for Argentina vs Angola in 2025 international friendly
Soccer

Video: Lionel Messi extends the lead for Argentina vs Angola in 2025 international friendly

Better Collective Logo