Where to watch Poland vs Netherlands live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Poland will face off against Netherlands in a Matchday 9 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

A crucial showdown in the UEFA Qualifiers is on deck as the Netherlands look to punch their ticket to the next World Cup with a win. The Dutch control their own destiny, needing just three points to lock in qualification, but standing in their way is a determined Poland side still within striking distance of first place.

To overtake the Netherlands, Poland must pull off a victory here and then top Malta convincingly in their final outing. More realistically, the Poles will aim to secure at least a draw to keep Finland from sneaking into contention for second place.

When will the Poland vs Netherlands match be played?

Poland will take on Netherlands this Friday, November 14, for Matchday 9 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Poland vs Netherlands: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Poland vs Netherlands in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Poland and Netherlands will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: ViX.