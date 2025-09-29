Trending topics:
U20 World Cup

Where to watch Norway U20 vs Nigeria U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Norway U20 will face Nigeria U20 in a Matchday 1 showdown of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Nigeria's flag
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesNigeria's flag

Norway U20 and Nigeria U20 will square off in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Norway U20 vs Nigeria U20 online in the US on Fubo]

Norway and Nigeria enter this U20 clash from very different positions at the senior level—Norway riding high in UEFA qualifiers and Nigeria fighting to stay alive in CAF competition—but both nations see this tournament as a chance to spotlight the next wave of talent.

Neither side is expected to contend for the title, yet the matchup carries intrigue: Nigeria’s history of producing strong U20 squads contrasts with Norway’s steady growth in youth development, making this a compelling battle with an eye toward future stars for their senior teams.

When will the Norway U20 vs Nigeria U20 match be played?

Norway U20 take on Nigeria U20 on Monday, September 29, for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Norway flag – Lars Baron/Getty Images

Norway flag – Lars Baron/Getty Images

Norway U20 vs Nigeria U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM
CT: 3:00 PM
MT: 2:00 PM
PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Norway U20 vs Nigeria U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Norway U20 and Nigeria U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FOX Soccer Plus, Telemundo.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
