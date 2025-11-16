Are Nigeria eliminated from 2026 World Cup after losing to DR Congo?

After a grueling matchup with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria lost in the African playoff final, meaning their dream of making the FIFA 2026 World Cup is over.

Following the penalty shootout loss to the DR Congo, Eric Chelle and Nigeria suffered one of their most heartbreaking defeats in a very long time. After missing the World Cup in 2022, the Super Eagles hoped to make it back to the biggest soccer competition in 2026. However, the DR Congo had other plans as the two countries met in Rabat, Morocco.

Having lost the playoff final, Nigeria have been officially eliminated from 2026 World Cup contention. As a result, the Super Eagles will miss the tournament for the second straight edition after having qualified for six of the previous seven World Cups.

The DR Congo, on the other hand, secured their place in the inter-confederation playoff. Six teams will face off for the final two spots in the FIFA 2026 World Cup. Amid a Cinderella run through the African Qualifiers, the DR Congo are through to the final phase in their hopes of making their first World Cup appearance since 1974—as Zaire made the World Cup held in West Germany.

Victor Osimhen of Nigeria.

What’s next?

As the DR Congo move on the last stage of their World Cup journey, they will go up against five other countries in search of glory. At the moment there are three spots left to be taken. Bolivia, North Caledonia, and the DR Congo are set, but they will be joined by two sides out of the CONCACAF and a last one from the AFC.

The four-lowest seeded teams in the FIFA rankings will be split into two semi-finals. The winners of each semi-final will face one of the two-highest seeded in the two decisive games. Each winner will secure the final two tickets to world soccer’s biggest stage in the 2026 World Cup.

