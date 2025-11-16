What happens if Nigeria win, tie or lose vs DR Congo today in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Nigeria and DR Congo meet on Sunday in the CAF World Cup qualifying playoff final for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, a matchup that will determine which side keeps its World Cup dream alive. Nigeria come into this clash after defeating Gabon 4–1 in extra time in Thursday’s semifinal, a performance that secured their place in this final and extended their pursuit of a spot in next year’s tournament.

DR Congo stunned Cameroon with a late winner in their previous match, and given that they have earned three wins in six meetings against Nigeria since 1966, they arrive with every reason to believe they can pull off another upset. Their resilience has made this showdown even more intriguing heading into the final.

Eric Chelle’s Nigeria have won five of their past six matches and scored eight goals across their last two outings, so they enter this decisive game as clear favorites over a side ranked 19 places below them. Yet with so much at stake in Rabat, this final is expected to be tightly contested from start to finish.

What happens if Nigeria win vs Congo?

The winner of Sunday’s match between Nigeria and DR Congo will advance to the inter-confederation playoff phase. In other words, they will keep their World Cup hopes alive heading into the final stage of qualification.

Samuel Chukwueze of Nigeria

The winning side will join Bolivia, New Caledonia, and three additional teams still to be confirmed — one from the AFC pathway and two from CONCACAF — in that inter-confederation playoff pool.

Nine African nations have already qualified directly for next year’s World Cup by finishing atop their groups. While all other teams were eliminated, the four best runners-up — Cameroon, DR Congo, Gabon, and Nigeria — earned a place in this CAF playoff round.

What happens if Nigeria and Congo tie?

If Nigeria and DR Congo finish level after 90 minutes, the match will go to extra time, followed by penalties if needed. That means fans should be prepared for 30 more minutes of tense, high-stakes soccer, and if the score remains tied, a penalty shootout that will test nerves on both sides.

What happens if Nigeria lose vs Congo?

If Nigeria lose to DR Congo, they will miss out on the final stage of the CAF playoff pathway for the 2026 World Cup and will no longer have a chance to qualify for the tournament. DR Congo, on the other hand, will advance to the playoff final and move one step closer to securing a place in the inter-confederation playoffs.