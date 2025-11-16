Where to watch Nigeria vs DR Congo live in the USA: CAF World Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria will face off against DR Congo in the final clash of the CAF World Cup Qualifiers second round. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Nigeria and DR Congo collide in a high-stakes CAF Qualifiers finale that will decide Africa’s representative in the intercontinental playoffs, with both sides entering knowing there’s no margin for error. Nigeria arrive as clear favorites despite a surprising 4–1 stumble against Gabon.

DR Congo, fresh off eliminating a heavyweight like Cameroon, surge into the matchup with confidence and a shot at securing just the second World Cup berth in their history, setting the stage for a fiercely contested finish.

When will the Nigeria vs DR Congo match be played?

Nigeria play against DR Congo this Sunday, November 16, for the final match of the CAF World Cup Qualifiers second round. The match is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Aaron Wan-Bissak of DR Congo in a game with West Ham – Julian Finney/Getty Images

Nigeria vs DR Congo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Nigeria vs DR Congo in the USA

The CAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Nigeria and DR Congo will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: ESPN Select and ESPN App.