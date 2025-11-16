Nigeria vs DR Congo lineups: Is Victor Osimhen playing today in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Nigeria and DR Congo meet on Sunday in the CAF World Cup Qualifying playoff final, a high-stakes matchup that will determine who stays alive in the race for the 2026 World Cup. The Super Eagles earned their place in this decisive showdown after defeating Gabon 4–1 in extra time in Thursday’s semifinal, keeping their World Cup hopes alive. Now, as they prepare for one last push, one question looms large: Will Victor Osimhen play?

Victor Osimhen is confirmed to start once again after scoring in the previous round. As Nigeria’s best player and the leader of the attack, he remains determined to reach the World Cup and fulfill one of the biggest dreams of his career.

DR Congo stunned Cameroon with a late winner in their semifinal, and given that they have won three of the six previous meetings against Nigeria since 1966, they may feel confident about producing another upset on the big stage.

The winner of Sunday’s final will advance to the intercontinental playoff in March, where teams from different regions will battle for two remaining spots in the 2026 World Cup group stage.

Nigeria confirmed lineup vs DR Congo

Head coach Finidi George is confirmed to make to changes to the same starting XI from the semifinal because fatigue forces adjustments after the match went to extra time. Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman were both substituted before the end of regulation, so they should be fully rested for this decisive encounter.

Nigeria’s confirmed starting lineup features a 4-5-1 setup: Stanley Nwabali (GK); Benjamin Fredrick, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi; Samuel Chukwueze, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman; Victor Osimhen as the lone striker.

DR Congo confirmed lineup vs Nigeria

DR Congo remain without injured star forward Yoane Wissa, who recently joined Newcastle United from Brentford. Aside from his absence, head coach Sebastien Desabre is expected to have his full squad available for selection.

Real Betis striker Cedric Bakambu should lead the attack, while Premier League followers will recognize two key defensive figures: West Ham fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Burnley center-back Axel Tuanzebe.

DR Congo’s confirmed starting lineup: Lionel M’Pasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku; Charles Ngal Mukau, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki, Jonathan Bolingi Elia, Arnaud Mbuku; with Cedric Bakambu leading the attack.