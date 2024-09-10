Where to watch Paraguay vs Brazil live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Trending topics:
Brazil will visit Paraguay for the Matchday 8 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Here's everything you need to know, from kickoff time to where you can catch the action live on TV or streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Paraguay will face off against Brazil for the Matchday 8 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. For fans in the USA, here’s everything you need to know to catch this exciting matchup between these South American rivals, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online around the country.

Brazil‘s hard-fought victory over Ecuador gave them a much-needed boost in the Conmebol World Cup qualifiers, but they remain fully aware of the challenges ahead. In such a competitive qualifying campaign, there’s no room for complacency. As they prepare for their next match, Brazil is focused on securing another win to strengthen their position in the standings.

Their next opponent, Paraguay, comes off a gritty draw against Uruguay, a solid result considering they were on the road against a tough rival. Now back on home soil, Paraguay is ready to make things difficult for Brazil. They understand the challenge of facing a powerhouse like Brazil, but with the home crowd behind them, they’ll be looking to disrupt Vinicius Jr. and company.

When will the Paraguay vs Brazil match be played?

Paraguay take on Brazil for the Matchday 8 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Tuesday, September 10th, with kickoff set for 8:30 PM (ET).

Paraguay vs Brazil: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM
CT: 7:30 PM
MT: 6:30 PM
PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Paraguay vs Brazil in the USA

This game between Paraguay and Brazil for the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers can be watch in the USA on Fanatiz PPV.

