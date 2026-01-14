Where to watch Porto vs Benfica live in the USA: 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal

Porto will square off against Benfica in the 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal quarterfinals. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Porto vs Benfica online in the US on Fubo]

One of the premier matchups in Portuguese soccer takes center stage in the Taca de Portugal quarterfinals, with many viewing this clash as a de facto final. League leaders Porto arrive as the Primeira Liga’s most consistent and complete side.

Meanwhile, their arch-rival Benfica bring an unpredictable but dangerous edge, capable of turning chances into goals in a hurry. With a semifinal spot and derby bragging rights on the line, this showdown is set to deliver high intensity from the opening whistle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Porto vs Benfica match be played?

Porto take on Benfica in the 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal quarterfinals this Wednesday, January 14, with kickoff set for 3:45 PM (ET).

Richard Rios of SL Benfica – Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Advertisement

Porto vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Porto vs Benfica in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Taca de Portugal clash between Porto and Benfica live in the United States on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, RTPi, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español and Tubi.