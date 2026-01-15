Trending topics:
Copa del Rey

Where to watch Racing Santander vs Barcelona live in the USA: 2025/2026 Copa del Rey

Racing Santander take on Barcelona in the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey round of 16. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available here for both television and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Raphinha of FC Barcelona
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesRaphinha of FC Barcelona

Racing Santander play against Barcelona in the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey round of 16. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Fresh off a dramatic 3–2 win over their biggest rivals in the Spanish Super Cup final, Barcelona appear to be hitting peak form at the right time. Sitting atop La Liga and already with silverware secured, the Blaugrana carry plenty of momentum into their next Copa del Rey test.

Racing Santander, leaders of Spain’s Second Division, arrive as clear underdogs yet full of belief, riding strong form and eager to seize the moment against the country’s top-flight pace-setters in what could turn into a classic cup showdown.

Advertisement

When will the Racing Santander vs Barcelona match be played?

Racing Santander square off with Barcelona in the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey round of 16 this Thursday, January 15, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates with teammates – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates with teammates – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Advertisement

Racing Santander vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Racing Santander vs Barcelona in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Copa del Rey clash between Racing Santander and Barcelona live in the United States on ESPN+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
What happens if Barcelona win, tie or lose vs Racing Santander in 2026 Copa del Rey today?
Soccer

What happens if Barcelona win, tie or lose vs Racing Santander in 2026 Copa del Rey today?

Albacete upset Real Madrid in 2026 Copa del Rey: What’s the market value difference between both teams?
Soccer

Albacete upset Real Madrid in 2026 Copa del Rey: What’s the market value difference between both teams?

In what division do Albacete play and how many times have Real Madrid lost to a lower tier team?
Soccer

In what division do Albacete play and how many times have Real Madrid lost to a lower tier team?

Phillies receive key update on Bo Bichette pursuit amid Blue Jays, NY Yankees interest
MLB

Phillies receive key update on Bo Bichette pursuit amid Blue Jays, NY Yankees interest

Better Collective Logo