Where to watch Racing Santander vs Barcelona live in the USA: 2025/2026 Copa del Rey

Racing Santander play against Barcelona in the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey round of 16. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Fresh off a dramatic 3–2 win over their biggest rivals in the Spanish Super Cup final, Barcelona appear to be hitting peak form at the right time. Sitting atop La Liga and already with silverware secured, the Blaugrana carry plenty of momentum into their next Copa del Rey test.

Racing Santander, leaders of Spain’s Second Division, arrive as clear underdogs yet full of belief, riding strong form and eager to seize the moment against the country’s top-flight pace-setters in what could turn into a classic cup showdown.

When will the Racing Santander vs Barcelona match be played?

Racing Santander square off with Barcelona in the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey round of 16 this Thursday, January 15, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates with teammates – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Racing Santander vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Racing Santander vs Barcelona in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Copa del Rey clash between Racing Santander and Barcelona live in the United States on ESPN+.