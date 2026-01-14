Where to watch Nigeria vs Morocco live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria will square off against Morocco in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Nigeria vs Morocco online in the US on Fubo]

This Africa Cup of Nations semifinal features a high-stakes clash between two title favorites fighting for a place in the final. Nigeria, powered by Viktor Osimhen, looks to bounce back from its failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

However, the Nigerians face their toughest test against a Morocco side widely regarded as Africa’s standard-bearer after its historic 2022 World Cup run. With continental glory on the line, the Atlas Lions know a victory here is a must.

When will the Nigeria vs Morocco match be played?

Nigeria will take on Morocco for the 2025/2026 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals this Wednesday, January 14. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco – Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nigeria vs Morocco: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Nigeria vs Morocco in the USA

Catch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Nigeria and Morocco live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.