Africa Cup of Nations

Where to watch Senegal vs Egypt live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal take on Egypt for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Mohamed Salah of Egypt
© Mohamed Hossam/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Egypt

Senegal will play against Egypt in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Senegal vs Egypt online in the US on Fubo]

The opening semifinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations features a must-see clash as Egypt and Senegal meet with a spot in the final at stake, highlighted by the star power of former Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Egypt advanced with a dramatic 3–2 win over Ivory Coast, while Senegal leaned on its defensive strength in a tense 1–0 victory against Mali, setting the stage for a high-intensity showdown between two continental heavyweights.

When will the Senegal vs Egypt match be played?

Senegal clash with Egypt for the 2025/2026 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals this Wednesday, January 14. The action is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Sadio Mane of Senegal – Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Sadio Mane of Senegal – Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Senegal vs Egypt: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Senegal vs Egypt in the USA

Catch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Senegal and Egypt live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

