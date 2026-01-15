Why is Jalen Brunson not playing today, Jan. 15, for Knicks vs Warriors?

The New York Knicks take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in NBA regular-season action, searching for a victory to get back into the win column. The primary challenge tonight will be doing so without Jalen Brunson on the floor.

Brunson has been ruled out for tonight’s contest with a right ankle sprain, according to the official NBA injury report. It is a significant blow for a Knicks squad coming off a 112-101 loss to the Kings and in desperate need of a win amid a stretch of inconsistent play.

The Knicks guard sustained the injury during the first quarter of that game, appearing to roll his ankle on a misstep. Brunson headed straight to the locker room and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the half.

While the severity of the injury remains unclear, his day-to-day status suggests it may not be a long-term issue. Regardless, the franchise is unlikely to take any risks with their star player, especially as the team navigates a period of inconsistent form.

Jalen Brunson during a game against the Suns. (Getty Images)

Who steps up in Brunson’s absence?

When Brunson is on the floor, there is no question that he takes the Knicks‘ game to the next level. However, in his absence, others must step up to fill the significant void left by the star guard. Jalen is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 28.2 points per game along with 6.1 assists through 37 games this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns is tasked with becoming the primary scoring option while Brunson is sidelined. The Dominican big man is averaging 21.0 points and has been a dominant force in the paint, pulling down 11.2 rebounds across his 37 appearances with the Knicks.

But the responsibility won’t fall solely on Towns. Playmaking duties will be distributed among Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby, while Miles McBride—who is likely to start tonight—will need to have his three-point shot locked in to emulate the impact of the franchise’s best player.