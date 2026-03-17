Where to watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen will face each other in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen online in the US on Paramount+]

The Round of 16 clash between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen remains wide open after a 1–1 first-leg draw in Germany. Arsenal arrived in strong form and were considered favorites, but Leverkusen delivered a resilient performance to keep the tie level.

Now the action shifts to London, where the Gunners will try to use their home advantage to advance, while Leverkusen knows the even scoreline gives them a real chance to pull off a result in a decisive second leg.

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When will the Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen match be played?

Arsenal take on Bayer Leverkusen this Tuesday, March 17, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The game is set to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Ezequiel Fernandez of Bayer Leverkusen – Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

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Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.