Where to watch Chelsea vs PSG in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Chelsea will square off with PSG in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Chelsea vs PSG online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

After a high-profile matchup many expected to be tightly contested, Paris Saint-Germain delivered a statement performance in the opening leg, rolling to a commanding 5–2 victory that leaves the French giants with one foot in the quarterfinals.

Still, the job isn’t finished. Chelsea head into the return leg staring at a three-goal deficit, but with the second match taking place in London, the Blues will lean on their home crowd and push for a dramatic comeback in what promises to be a must-watch showdown.

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When will the Chelsea vs PSG match be played?

Chelsea play against PSG this Tuesday, March 17, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The game is set to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Liam Delap of Chelsea – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

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Chelsea vs PSG: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Chelsea vs PSG in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Chelsea and PSG Catch all the action live on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.