La Liga

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Real Madrid will receive Barcelona in a Matchday 11 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

By Leonardo Herrera

Real Madrid are set to receive Barcelona in a highly anticipated Matchday 11 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. USA fans won’t miss a beat, with the game available across multiple platforms, including major broadcast and streaming services. Check here for all the viewing options.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This edition of El Clasico is shaping up to be a thriller, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid in top form for the first time in years. Barcelona, sitting firmly at the top of La Liga, recently dominated Bayern with an impressive 4-1 victory in the Champions League, showcasing their readiness for a serious title run.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid, the reigning champions of both the UCL and La Liga, are eager to close the gap on their rivals. A win would put them level with Barcelona, and they’re coming off a commanding 5-2 triumph over Borussia Dortmund. With these two giants firing on all cylinders, fans can expect an electrifying showdown.

When will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match be played?

Real Madrid are set to clash with Barcelona in the Matchday 11 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season this Saturday, October 26. The showdown kicks off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss this 2024/2025 La Liga showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

