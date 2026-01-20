Where to watch Real Madrid vs Monaco in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid will face off against Monaco in the league stage Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

After a setback against Manchester City, Real Madrid’s margin for error has narrowed, but the Spanish giants still control their path to a top-eight finish in the league stage and a direct berth in the Round of 16. That makes the stakes clear for Kylian Mbappe and company: win the final two matches and avoid any drama.

The next test comes against a Monaco side playing with urgency, sitting on nine points and currently in position to reach the Round of 32, yet far from secure. A loss in Madrid could put that spot in serious danger, giving the visitors every incentive to fight for a result at the Santiago Bernabeu.

When will the Real Madrid vs Monaco match be played?

Real Madrid take on Monaco this Tuesday, January 20, in the league stage Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Thilo Kehrer of AS Monaco – Michael Steele/Getty Images

Real Madrid vs Monaco: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Monaco in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Monaco. Catch all the action live on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.