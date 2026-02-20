John Harbaugh gives huge hint as to who the NY Giants will take in the first round of 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants have the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Given that there are just two months from now to the draft, teams are already scouting at their best to define who they will take. New head coach John Harbaugh provided a huge update on who the G-Men might take.

Harbaugh appeared on The Mike Francesca Podcast and revealed key nuggets of information. “We favor Hall of Fame safeties, so if we have a chance to draft a potential future Hall of Fame safety in Caleb Downs, that would be just fine with me,” he said.

Harbaugh also made clear what the modus operandi will be on the 2026 NFL Draft. “We’ll take the best player. When you draft that high, you take the best player. It’s not a need pick, it’s a best player pick because you’re going for the guy that’s going to be that kind of player. You’re talking about a player that you would like to see someday wearing a gold jacket if possible.”

Caleb Downs sure looks like a certified star

Famous NFL Draft Analyst, Todd McShay, said he considers Ohio State safety Caleb Downs a “Sheriff” for the Giants defense. Russell Clay of Fantasy Guru Site also spoke highly of Downs, “If you don’t want a safety that will be the backbone of your defense for a decade + fine, but stop the narrative that Downs is a limited or low ceiling prospect. You’re drafting the leader of your defense.“

Caleb Downs’ father was Gary Downs Jr. Hence, he has the Giants in his blood as Gary Downs played for the G-Men inn 1996. Downs is regarded as a generational talent. He has a top-tier IQ for the game, he is versatile, and has great coverage skills.

Caleb Downs has other suitors

If the Giants don’t take him with the fifth overall pick, they won’t get him. Why? It’s rumored the Cincinnati Bengals are looking very closely at Downs. The Bengals have the 10th overall pick so if the Giants skip them, they will miss him altogether.

As Harbaugh said, it’s the best player available, and it seems like they have a clear mind: the best player is Caleb Downs. Taking into consideration that the Giants have a talented front-seven, and the offense has a great backbone with Jaxson Dart at quarterback, Cam Skattebo at running back, and Malik Nabers at wideout, the secondary takes center stage. Hence, Downs is even more of a lock to get picked by the Giants.