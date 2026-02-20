Why is Connor Bedard not playing today for Team Canada vs Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics semifinal?

Connor Bedard’s absence from Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics has drawn attention, especially given his rapid rise as one of hockey’s brightest young stars.

Despite his elite skill and offensive upside, Canada assembled a roster built primarily around established NHL veterans. In a short international tournament, Jon Cooper prioritized that.

On this occasion, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid were Canada’s leaders, but many are questioning why Bedard was not called up after the problems they have faced against Czechia and Finland.

Why is Connor Bedard not playing for Team Canada in 2026 Winter Olympics?

Connor Bedard is not playing for Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics because head coach Jon Cooper chose not to select him for the tournament. A very controversial decision.