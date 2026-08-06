Why isn’t Jacoby Brissett playing today for Cardinals vs Panthers in 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The NFL is back! As the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers meet in the 2026 Hall of Fame Game, fans wonder why Jacoby Brissett isn't under center.

The 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game will feature the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. However, fans will not see many of the household names on each franchise. Among the absentees, Jacoby Brissett will not be the starting quarterback for the Cards.

Because there’s still a month until the NFL regular season begins and Arizona knows how important its starting quarterback is, Brissett will not play in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Brissett was confirmed as the Cardinals’ No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart after he and the organization agreed to a contract restructure.

Under his revamped deal, Brissett is guaranteed to make $15.5 million in 2026. Given that financial commitment, it’s easy to see why the Cardinals won’t risk their starting quarterback this early in the preseason. Unfortunately, that means fans won’t get to watch the ever-entertaining signal-caller.

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The officiating crew for the 2026 Hall of Fame Game will also miss out on seeing the veteran quarterback in action. Instead, they’ll get their first look at rookie Carson Beck, who will start for the Cardinals against the Panthers. Beck will go head to head with Kenny Pickett, as Bryce Young won’t play for Carolina, either.

Jacoby Brissett with the Cardinals in 2025.

Brissett’s numbers in 2025

Coming into the 2026 NFL season with higher expectations and a revamped offense featuring Jeremiyah Love, Trey McBride, and Marvin Harrison Jr., the Cardinals expect Brissett to be up to the task. He is coming off a career year in 2025, when he threw for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

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At 33 and in the desert, Brissett is playing the best football of his career since being drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Brissett will be working closely with head coach Matt LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, quarterbacks coach Matt Schaub, and pass game specialist Connor Senger. It appears he is well equipped both on and off the field to lead the Cardinals.

Making the playoffs may be too much to ask of a team that finished with the third-worst record in the league just months ago and plays in the same division as the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and the NFC runner-up Los Angeles Rams. Still, crazier things have happened.

Hall of Fame Class of 2026

While the Cardinals and Panthers will go head to head in the 2026 Hall of Fame Game, the spotlight will be on the enshrinement ceremony, as Drew Brees, Adam Vinatieri, Roger Craig, Luke Kuechly, and Larry Fitzgerald will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

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Last five Hall of Fame Games