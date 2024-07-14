Rosenborg will face Manchester United in an international club friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about game time, broadcast details, and streaming options to stay connected to all the action.

Where to watch Rosenborg vs Manchester United Live in the USA: 2024 international friendly

Rosenborg will face off against Manchester United in a highly anticipated international friendly. Stay tuned for an in-depth preview of this exciting clash. Make sure you don’t miss any of the action—check out all the options to watch the game live, whether via stream or traditional TV in the USA.

With the conclusion of Euro 2024, European teams are quickly turning their attention to the upcoming 2024/2025 season, aiming to start preparations on the right foot. Among them, Rosenborg and Manchester United are gearing up for a critical preseason, each with significant improvements to make.

Rosenborg, who finished 11th in last season’s Eliteserien, Norway’s top soccer division, will face a stern test against the FA Cup champions, Manchester United. Despite their cup success, the “Red Devils” fell short in other competitions last season and are determined to achieve greater heights this year.

When will the Rosenborg vs Manchester United match be played?

Rosenborg are gearing up to take on Manchester United in an international friendly this Monday, July 15, with kickoff set for 12:00 PM (ET).

Jesper Reitan-Sunde of Rosenborg – IMAGO / NTB

Rosenborg vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Rosenborg vs Manchester United in the USA

Don’t miss the international club friendly as Rosenborg takes on Manchester United, streaming live on MUTV Online and the MUTV App. Fans in the USA and across the globe can catch all the action.