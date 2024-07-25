Pumas UNAM play against Austin FC for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Find out everything you need to know about this game, the kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Where to watch Pumas UNAM vs Austin FC live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

Pumas UNAM and Austin FC are gearing up for a thrilling showdown in the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage opener. Fans across the nation should mark their calendars for this highly anticipated matchup, promising a high-energy display on the pitch. Stay tuned for live updates on kickoff times and streaming options to catch all the action.

[Watch Pumas UNAM vs Austin live in the USA on Apple TV]

The highly anticipated Leagues Cup, a premier Concacaf team tournament, is set to kick off, featuring the top teams from the region’s two most prestigious leagues. This year’s competition seeks a new champion to succeed Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami, who claimed the title in 2023.

In a compelling clash, Pumas UNAM, a dominant force in Liga MX, will face off against Austin FC, currently positioned 10th in the Western Conference and vying for the last postseason spots. Despite their contrasting standings, the unpredictable nature of soccer ensures that this match could swing in either team’s favor.

When will the Pumas UNAM vs Austin FC match be played?

Pumas UNAM are set to clash with Austin FC in the opening match of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Friday, July 26, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM (ET).

Austin FC defender Guilherme Biro – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Pumas UNAM vs Austin FC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Austin FC in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Leagues Cup showdown between Pumas UNAM and Austin FC, streaming live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.