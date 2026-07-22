LAFC vs Real Salt Lake: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 MLS match on July 22, 2026

LAFC will face Real Salt Lake at the BMO Stadium in a 2026 MLS regular season match. LAFC is looking for another victory against a tough opponent like Real Salt Lake. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match LAFC vs Real Salt Lake Tournament MLS Date Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Time 10:30 PM (ET) / 7:30 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, FOX Deportes Live Stream Apple TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV

How to watch LAFC vs Real Salt Lake in the USA

Fans across the United States will have multiple options to watch this exciting match live, with several platforms offering complete coverage of the action from start to finish.

The game will be available on Apple TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, and Hulu + Live TV, with FS1 and FOX Deportes airing the TV broadcast.

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Can I watch LAFC vs Real Salt Lake for free?

Fans in the United States can stream the game live on Fubo (free five-day trial) or Apple TV (free seven-day trial for eligible users).

Available nationwide, both streaming services provide complete coverage of the action, from the opening kick until the match comes to an end.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With playoff positioning becoming increasingly important, LAFC and Real Salt Lake are set for a pivotal Western Conference showdown. LAFC heads into the matchup riding high after an impressive rivalry win over the LA Galaxy and will look to build on that momentum.

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Real Salt Lake, meanwhile, enters with confidence after a convincing 4-1 victory over Burnley in a friendly, hoping to carry that form into a crucial league result as both clubs battle to move up the standings.

Zavier Gozo of the Real Salt Lake – Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

LAFC vs Real Salt Lake: Predicted Lineups

LAFC (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Sergi Palencia, Ryan Porteous, Nkosi Tafari, Yevhen Smolyakov; Malik Tillman, Mark Delgado, Mathieu Choinière; David Martínez, Son Heung-min, Denis Bouanga.

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Real Salt Lake (4-4-2): Rafael Cabral; DeAndre Yedlin, Justen Glad, Brayan Vera, Alexandros Katranis; Noel Caliskan, Emeka Eneli, Braian Ojeda, Diego Luna; William Agada, Zavier Gozo.

What time is the LAFC vs Real Salt Lake match?

The match kicks off today, July 22, at 10:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 10:30 PM

Central Time: 9:30 PM

Mountain Time: 8:30 PM

Pacific Time: 7:30 PM