Paolo Maldini confirms Italy could sign Carlo Ancelotti or Pep Guardiola after 2026 World Cup final

Italy are preparing for one of the most important coaching searches in the country’s modern soccer history following another disappointing World Cup cycle.

The Azzurri have now failed to qualify for the last three World Cups, a stunning run for one of the most successful nations in the sport. With pressure mounting to restore Italy’s place among the world’s elite, the federation is planning a major reset ahead of Euro 2028 and the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Leading that rebuilding effort is Paolo Maldini, who was recently appointed as director within the Italian federation. One of his biggest responsibilities will be identifying the right manager to lead the national team back to international prominence, and the list of candidates includes two of the biggest names in world soccer.

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Italy approach Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti

According to Paolo Maldini, Italy have already initiated conversations with both Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti as part of the search for their next head coach.

“We have approached Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola. We wanted to start talking with the best world class managers to understand if they could be available for Italy job.”

Guardiola recently stepped away from Manchester City, while Ancelotti has also emerged as a realistic option because of his extensive international experience and legendary résumé. However, Carlo is currently with Brazil.

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Italy aiming for a fresh start

The Italian federation hopes hiring a world-class manager can finally reverse years of disappointment on the international stage. After missing three consecutive World Cups, qualifying for the 2030 tournament has become the federation’s top long-term objective, while building a competitive squad for Euro 2028 is expected to be the first major milestone.

Whether Guardiola, Ancelotti, or another elite coach ultimately accepts the position, Italy appear determined to make one of the biggest managerial appointments following the 2026 World Cup.