Charlotte vs Atlanta United: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 MLS match on July 22, 2026

Charlotte will face Atlanta United at the Bank of America Stadium in a 2026 MLS regular season match. Both teams are looking for 3 valuable points to stay in the fight for different objectives. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Charlotte vs Atlanta United Tournament MLS Date Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Time 8:15 PM (ET) / 5:15 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, FOX Deportes Live Stream Apple TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV

How to watch Charlotte vs Atlanta United in the USA

Fans across the United States will have multiple options to watch this exciting match live, with several platforms offering complete coverage of the action from start to finish.

The game will be available on Apple TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, and Hulu + Live TV, with FS1 and FOX Deportes airing the TV broadcast.

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Can I watch Charlotte vs Atlanta United for free?

Fans in the United States can stream the game live on Fubo (free five-day trial) or Apple TV (free seven-day trial for eligible users).

Available nationwide, both streaming services provide complete coverage of the action, from the opening kick until the match comes to an end.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Charlotte FC and Atlanta United meet in a key Eastern Conference showdown with valuable points on the line. Atlanta has managed just 11 points this season and sits near the bottom of the standings, making a win essential to keep its playoff hopes alive.

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Charlotte, meanwhile, holds a postseason spot with 21 points but remains under pressure from several teams close behind, leaving little room for mistakes. With plenty at stake for both sides, this rivalry is one you won’t want to miss.

Alexey Miranchuk of the Atlanta United – Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Charlotte vs Atlanta United: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte (4-2-3-1): Kristijan Kahlina; Nathan Byrne Cleary, Idan Toklomati Agyemang, Henry Kessler, Andrew Privett; Ashley Westwood, Djibril Diani; Kerwin Vargas, Pep Biel, Wilfried Zaha; Idan Toklomati.

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Atlanta United (5-4-1): Ethan Hoyos; Matthew Edwards, Noah Jacob, Enea Mihaj, Ronald Baez; Tristan Muyumba; Luke Brennan, Edwin Mosquera Sanchez, Ajani Fortune, Xande Silva Lobjanidze; Aleksei Miranchuk.

What time is the Charlotte vs Atlanta United match?

The match kicks off today, July 22, at 8:15 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 8:15 PM

Central Time: 7:15 PM

Mountain Time: 6:15 PM

Pacific Time: 5:15 PM