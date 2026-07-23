LeBron James reportedly doesn’t need trade request from Kyrie Irving or Anthony Davis to make final decision

LeBron James remains the biggest name on the NBA free-agent market after officially deciding to leave the Los Angeles Lakers. While several franchises continue to position themselves as potential landing spots, the four-time NBA champion has yet to announce where he plans to continue his career, turning every new report into major offseason news.

Over the past several days, speculation intensified as multiple reports claimed James was delaying his announcement while waiting to see whether Kyrie Irving or Anthony Davis would be traded. The theory suggested that a blockbuster move involving either superstar could reshape the market and ultimately influence LeBron’s decision.

However, those rumors appear to have been put to rest. According to the latest report from NBA insider Shams Charania, LeBron is not waiting for another domino to fall before choosing his next team. Instead, he already has all the information necessary to make his decision.

Advertisement

Shams Charania dismisses LeBron James trade speculation

According to Charania, LeBron James already has all the information he needs to choose his next team and is not waiting for any blockbuster trade before making his announcement.

“There’s nothing left. The teams are the teams. The information is the information. LeBron has everything he needs to make a decision. My sources tell me that LeBron James isn’t waiting for another domino right now. They’re not waiting for Anthony Davis to get traded. They’re not waiting for anyone else to move around anywhere.”

The comments directly contradict recent speculation that Davis or Irving could influence James’ timeline. Charania’s report suggests that LeBron’s decision will be based solely on the options already available to him rather than any last-minute roster moves around the league.

Advertisement

That means potential trades involving Anthony Davis or Kyrie Irving are not expected to affect where James ultimately signs. While several teams continue to be linked with the four-time NBA champion, the final decision now appears to rest entirely in LeBron’s hands. Whenever he chooses to make it public, it won’t be because he was waiting for another superstar to change teams.