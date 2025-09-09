Where to watch Serbia vs England live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Serbia will square off with England in a Matchday 6 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Serbia vs England online in the US on Fubo]

England and Serbia square off in a crucial Group K clash that could shape the race for the top spot. England have been flawless so far, winning all four of their matches to solidify their position as the group’s frontrunner and push closer to a World Cup berth.

Serbia, however, sit just behind with seven points from three games and represent the biggest obstacle to England’s dominance. With both sides boasting strong form and high ambitions, this matchup pits the two most powerful teams in the group in what promises to be a high-intensity showdown.

When will the Serbia vs England match be played?

Serbia play against England this Tuesday, September 9, for Matchday 6 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Dusan Vlahovic of Serbia – Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Serbia vs England: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Serbia vs England in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Serbia and England will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: ViX.