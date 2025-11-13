Where to watch England vs Serbia live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

England and Serbia will square off in a Matchday 9 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

England enter the final two Matchdays of World Cup qualifying in complete control, having already secured top spot in their group and a direct ticket to the tournament thanks to a dominant campaign.

Their opponents, Serbia, find themselves in a far more precarious position after a costly defeat to Albania that left their qualification hopes hanging by a thread. To keep their World Cup dream alive, Serbia need nothing less than a win against one of Europe’s most in-form teams.

When will the England vs Serbia match be played?

England play against Serbia this Thursday, November 13, for Matchday 9 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Dusan Vlahovic of Serbia – Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

England vs Serbia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch England vs Serbia in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between England and Serbia will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FOX Soccer Plus, ViX.