Where to watch Sporting Cristal vs Palmeiras in the USA: 2026 Copa Libertadores

Sporting Cristal and Palmeiras will face each other for the Matchday 4 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch Sporting Cristal vs Palmeiras live in the USA on Fubo]

One of the marquee matchups of Matchday 4 in the Copa Libertadores group stage features Sporting Cristal and Palmeiras in a clash with major implications. Sporting Cristal lead the group with six points from three games, but face their toughest challenge.

They will play against a Palmeiras side seen as a top title contender. Just one point behind, the Brazilian giants can jump into first with a win—making this a must-watch showdown you won’t want to miss.

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When will the Sporting Cristal vs Palmeiras match be played?

This 2026 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Tuesday, May 5, with Sporting Cristal taking on Palmeiras inthe Matchday 4 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM (ET).

Allan of Palmeiras tries to control the ball against Cristiano Silva of Sporting Cristal – Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Sporting Cristal vs Palmeiras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Sporting Cristal vs Palmeiras in the USA

This 2026 Copa Libertadores showdown between Sporting Cristal and Palmeiras will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.