Where to watch Sporting KC vs Indy Eleven live in the USA: 2024 US Open Cup

Sporting Kansas City face off against Indy Eleven in the 2024 US Open Cup semifinals, and fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action. Tune in for live coverage of this thrilling matchup on traditional TV or stream it online across the USA.

The US Open Cup has reached its semi-final stage, showcasing a surprising matchup between two teams that weren’t initially pegged as frontrunners. In one corner, Sporting Kansas City, the clear favorites, enter the contest with the advantage of competing in MLS. On the other side, Indy Eleven, a team from a lower division, is looking to continue their impressive run after a stunning quarter-final upset against MLS side Atlanta United FC.

While Sporting Kansas City are widely expected to advance due to their top-tier experience, Indy Eleven have proven they are more than capable of defying expectations. Their victory over Atlanta United serves as a reminder that anything can happen in cup competitions, and Sporting KC would be wise not to underestimate their opponents.

When will the Sporting KC vs Indy Eleven match be played?

Sporting KC clash with the Indy Eleven in the 2024 US Open Cup semifinal this Tuesday, August 27, with the match kicking off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Indy Eleven’s Sebastian Guenzatti – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Sporting KC vs Indy Eleven: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Sporting KC vs Indy Eleven in the USA

Get ready for an exciting clash as Sporting KC and Indy Eleven in the 2024 US Open Cup. Catch every thrilling moment of the action live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

