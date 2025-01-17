NHL News: Capitals star Alex Ovechkin shares his thoughts after record performance vs Senators

It was a memorable moment as the Washington Capitals defeated the Ottawa Senators with an overtime goal from Alex Ovechkin to seal a 1-0 victory, marking yet another chapter of the 39-year-old left wing shining in an NHL season, this time with the Caps as the best team in the Eastern Conference.

Ovechkin broke a record by surpassing Jaromir Jagr for the most goaltenders scored on in NHL history, now totaling 179 after scoring his first career goal against Leevi Merilainen of the Senators. The Capitals star also scored his first overtime goal of the season.

Ovechkin’s accomplishment against Ottawa is a preview of an impressive record that could soon be broken, as the Caps veteran reached a career mark of 874 goals, just 20 shy of tying Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL scoring record.

Ovechkin reacts to his historic goal against the Senators

“It’s pretty cool. When you play 20 years, if you have chances, you’ll take it. I knew I had to take the shot as soon as I can because I was sure he (the goaltender) wasn’t ready. He thought I was going to pass the puck back to Sandy. It was a good one, I’ll take it”, Ovechkin admitted minutes after the win over Ottawa.

Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals reacts after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of the game at Capital One Arena on October 31, 2024.

Ovechkin received praise from his rivals

Ovechkin’s performance has not only amazed NHL fans, but also earned praise from his rivals. Senators center Tim Stützle had a few words for the Capitals star. “He scores goals every year. For someone who loves to watch hockey, it’s always a pleasure to watch him play,” Stützle said.

A rival like Claude Giroux, who now plays in Ottawa but competed against Ovechkin more than a decade ago, also reacted to the 39-year-old left wing. “It’s impressive what he’s accomplished. When he has a chance to score, he usually puts the puck in the net.

How many years does Gretzky’s NHL record stand?

Gretzky set the all-time scoring record in 1994 when he reached the 802-goal mark. He later extended that record to 894 goals in 1999, the year he retired. Twenty-six years later, Ovechkin is getting closer to a feat that many thought could never be surpassed.