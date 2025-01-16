Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Russell Wilson confirms team he wants to play for next season after Steelers loss to Ravens in playoffs

Russell Wilson has made his intentions crystal clear after the Pittsburgh Steelers' heartbreaking playoff loss to the Ravens.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Russell Wilson quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Jon Kopaloff/Getty ImagesRussell Wilson quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, trying to revamp his career after Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos showed him the door.

The gamble for Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan was a $1.2 million bargain for the veteran to compete with Justin Fields. Although the start was promising for Wilson, the season was a total failure with five straight losses to end the year, being eliminated by the Ravens.

Now, the Steelers have to decide whether Russ is the franchise quarterback to compete for a Super Bowl or if they should let him walk in free agency. Another big question is what the player’s opinion is about his future.

Will Russell Wilson get a contract extension from Steelers?

Russell Wilson confirmed for the second time that his desire is to continue playing for the Steelers. The quarterback had already mentioned this minutes after the loss to the Ravens but reiterated it during his last media availability of the season. This was his answer when asked by a reporter if he wants to come back next year with Pittsburgh.

“Yeah, that’s the plan. Obviously, I love it here and everything else. They’ve known that I’ve always wanted to be here and play here, but there’s also a process. I think we have a great football team. It didn’t end the way we wanted to and I think there’s a lot more to do. My plan is to play as long as possible. I feel great physically, mentally and emotionally. We have to recalibrate and get sharper. Continue to grow and evolve. We’re young especially on offense. I love the guys. I love the locker room. I love coach Tomlin. We have a championship caliber football team. If it works out that way, I’ll be excited to do that and put the black and gold again.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

