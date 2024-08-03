Tigres UANL face Inter Miami for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Stay tuned to our comprehensive coverage for all the kickoff details and streaming options available in the USA.

Tigres UANL and Inter Miami are set to collide in a high-stakes Matchday 3 showdown in the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Anticipate a thrilling, high-octane battle, and make sure you don’t miss a moment by checking your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options across the USA.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Inter Miami live in the USA on Apple TV]

The upcoming clash in this group stage is shaping up to be the most thrilling matchup yet. Despite both teams having already secured their spots in the next round after defeating Puebla, the excitement is far from over. Fans can expect a vibrant contest as these two title contenders battle for group supremacy.

Inter Miami, even without Messi but led by Luis Suarez, aim to defend their 2023 title with unwavering determination. On the other side, Tigres UANL will leverage their extensive experience in international competitions to make a strong push for the championship. This showdown promises high stakes and electrifying action.

When will the Tigres UANL vs Inter Miami match be played?

Tigres UANL are set to clash with the Inter Miami on Saturday, August 3, in a crucial Matchday 3 contest of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Nicolas Ibanez of Tigres – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Tigres UANL vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Inter Miami in the USA

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as Tigres UANL face off against the Inter Miami in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Don’t miss a second of the action—stream it live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.