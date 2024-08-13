Tigres UANL face New York City FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 16. Get ready for all the action with full coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options available in the USA.

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs New York City FC live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

Tigres UANL are gearing up to face New York City FC in a high-stakes Round of 16 showdown in the 2024 Leagues Cup. This clash promises intense action as both teams vie for a spot in the quarterfinals. U.S. soccer fans won’t want to miss a minute of the excitement, so be sure to mark your calendars and check local listings for kickoff times and streaming options.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs New York City FC live in the USA on Apple TV]

Tigres UANL have solidified their status as one of the top contenders to advance deep into the tournament, a claim they’ve backed up since the group stage. Their recent 1-0 victory over a formidable Pachuca side in the round of 32 only adds to their momentum. However, their next challenge promises to be just as demanding.

Despite Tigres‘ favored position, underestimating New York City FC would be a mistake. NYCFC has shown resilience throughout the tournament, most recently overcoming New England Revolution in a tense penalty shootout. With this momentum, they’re poised to challenge Tigres UANL and potentially pull off a major upset.

When will the Tigres UANL vs New York City FC match be played?

Tigres UANL play against New York City FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 16 this Tuesday, August 13, with the match set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

New York City FC defender Tayvon Gray – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Tigres UANL vs New York City FC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs New York City FC in the USA

Get ready for a thrilling clash between Tigres UANL and New York City FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup. You won’t want to miss a second of the action—stream it live with the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.