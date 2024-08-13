Toluca take on the Colorado Rapids in the Round of 16 of the 2024 Leagues Cup. Fans can catch all the excitement with complete coverage, including kickoff times and streaming details, available in the USA.

Toluca face off against the Colorado Rapids in the Round of 16 of the 2024 Leagues Cup. With a spot in the quarterfinals on the line, this showdown is set to deliver intense action that soccer fans won’t want to miss. Make sure to catch all the excitement by checking your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

[Watch Toluca vs Colorado Rapids live in the USA on Apple TV]

Toluca are set to face two unexpected rivals in the final stages of the tournament, with one of them securing a spot among the top eight. Toluca, who kicked off the Liga MX season on a high note, are unsurprisingly in this position, although teams like Monterrey were initially expected to make it this far.

After navigating through some challenging moments, Toluca are now focused on advancing to the quarterfinals. Their Colorado Rapids, have had a tough journey through both the group stage and the round of 16. Despite the challenges, the Rapids have managed to stay in the competition and are now aiming to upset Toluca’s ambitions as they prepare for a high-stakes showdown.

When will the Toluca vs Colorado Rapids match be played?

Toluca will take on the Colorado Rapids in the 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 16 this Tuesday, August 13, with the action set to begin at 10:00 PM (ET).

Colorado Rapids forward Calvin Harris – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Toluca vs Colorado Rapids: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Colorado Rapids in the USA

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as Toluca take on the Colorado Rapids in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Catch every moment of this must-watch match by streaming it live with the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.