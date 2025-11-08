Where to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Tottenham will host Manchester United in a Matchday 11 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

One of the Premier League’s most intriguing weekend clashes pits Tottenham against Manchester United, two storied clubs struggling to find consistency this season. Both sides sit on 17 points and outside the European qualification spots, a disappointing position for teams with such high expectations.

With a win potentially propelling both Red Devils or Hotspurs closer to the top of the table, fans can expect an intense, high-stakes clash as this two Big 6 teams look to get their seasons back on track.

When will the Tottenham vs Manchester United match be played?

Tottenham will take on Manchester United this Saturday, November 8, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 11. Kickoff is set for 7:30 AM (ET).

Amad Diallo of Manchester United – Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Tottenham vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Tottenham and Manchester United in the USA on Peacock.