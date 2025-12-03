Where to watch Liverpool vs Sunderland live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Liverpool will take on Sunderland in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Liverpool and Sunderland collide in a matchup loaded with early-season stakes, as the Reds arrive boosted by a key win over West Ham after their humbling 4–1 Champions League loss to PSV, still searching for steady form and a run of results that can reestablish their rhythm.

Sunderland, meanwhile, continue to turn heads in their return to the Premier League, sitting on 22 points and sitting just outside the European places on goal difference, giving them every reason to chase another statement performance as they look to keep their surprising continental ambitions alive.

When will the Liverpool vs Sunderland match be played?

Liverpool will play against Sunderland this Wednesday, December 3, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 14. Kickoff is set for 3:15 PM (ET).

Bertrand Traore of Sunderland – George Wood/Getty Images

Liverpool vs Sunderland: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs Sunderland in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Liverpool and Sunderland in the USA on Peacock Premium. Other options: NBCSN.