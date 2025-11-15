Trending topics:
Where to watch Turkey vs Bulgaria live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Turkey receive Bulgaria in a Matchday 5 showdown of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Hakan Calhanoglu of Turkiye
© Ahmad Mora/Getty ImagesHakan Calhanoglu of Turkiye

Turkey will take on Bulgaria in a Matchday 5 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Turkey vs Bulgaria online in the US on Fubo]

Turkey enters this matchup with everything to play for, eyeing a long-awaited return to the World Cup after their memorable run at Korea/Japan 2002, and the squad knows the path to the top spot will demand a full-throttle effort from start to finish.

This fixture presents a prime opportunity to stay in that race, as Bulgaria—already eliminated and struggling throughout the campaign—arrives simply aiming to close out qualifiers with dignity, giving Turkey a strong opening to claim all three points and keep their World Cup push alive.

When will the Turkey vs Bulgaria match be played?

Turkey play against Bulgaria this Saturday, November 15, for Matchday 5 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET). 

Dimitar Velkovski of Bulgaria in game against Spain – Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Dimitar Velkovski of Bulgaria in game against Spain – Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Turkey vs Bulgaria: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Turkey vs Bulgaria in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Turkey and Bulgaria will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FOX Soccer Plus and ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
