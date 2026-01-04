Where to watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

New York Giants will square off against Dallas Cowboys in a Week 18 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys online in the USA on Fubo]

With their postseason hopes already off the table, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants enter the regular-season finale knowing the focus will soon shift to 2026. Dallas sits at 7–8 and has a chance to close the year at .500, giving Dak Prescott and the offense one last objective to chase.

Meanwhile, New York arrive at 3–13 searching for a positive send-off after a difficult campaign. Even without playoff stakes, the matchup offers both teams an opportunity to evaluate talent and build momentum as they turn the page toward the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys match be played?

New York Giants play against Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Sunday, January 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Jaxson Dart of the New York Giants – Candice Ward/Getty Images

Advertisement

see also Jerry Jones sends clear message to Micah Parsons after Cowboys’ controversy on social media

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA

The NFL matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on Fox Sports.