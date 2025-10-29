Trending topics:
Where to watch Wolverhampton vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Wolverhampton will face Chelsea for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup fourth round. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or via stream, with viewing options available in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea
© Alex Broadway/Getty ImagesEnzo Fernandez of Chelsea

Wolverhampton will play against Chelsea in the fourth round of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know to tune this game live.

[Watch Wolverhampton vs Chelsea online in the US on Paramount+]

Two Premier League rivals collide in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, both desperate to find momentum after sluggish league starts. Chelsea enter the match still reeling from a Premier League loss to Sunderland that dropped them out of the European qualification zone.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton sit at the bottom of the table with just two points and no victories. With both clubs under pressure to spark a turnaround, this cup clash offers a vital opportunity to reset their seasons and restore some confidence.

When will the Wolverhampton vs Chelsea match be played?

Wolverhampton take on Chelsea for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup fourth round this Wednesday, October 29. The action is set to kick off at 3:45 PM (ET).

Jackson Tchatchoua of Wolverhampton – David Rogers/Getty Images

Wolverhampton vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM
CT: 2:45 PM
MT: 1:45 PM
PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Wolverhampton vs Chelsea in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Carabao Cup clash between Wolverhampton and Chelsea live in the USA on Paramount+.

