Which artists are performing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw?

The countdown to 2026’s expanded FIFA World Cup reaches a thrilling crescendo as Washington readies itself for a draw ceremony unlike any before. What has long been a quiet administrative ritual will now unfold as a global entertainment spectacle.

Behind the pomp and soccer jargon lies a lineup of artists from wildly different musical worlds — from classical to pop to 70s disco — all set to bring their flair to the same stage. The Final Draw is shaping up to be as much a cultural moment as a sporting one.

As the draw ball rolls and names of nations are revealed, those same moments will be underscored by live performances meant to echo the global reach of the sport. It’s more than just groups and fixtures, it’s a celebration of the ability to unite audiences through music and spectacle.

Who will perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw?

The musical lineup for the Final Draw brings together three very different worlds of sound. Legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli will headline the live performances, bringing one of the most iconic voices in classical music to the FIFA stage.

(Source: FIFA)

He will be joined by global pop star Robbie Williams, who is set to perform alongside American singer and entertainment powerhouse Nicole Scherzinger. The pairing blends international pop appeal with contemporary performance style, reinforcing the broad, cross-generational audience FIFA aims to reach.

The contrast between Bocelli’s timeless classical repertoire and the high-energy pop delivered by Williams and Scherzinger reflects the broader identity of the 2026 tournament itself: a World Cup designed to be bigger, bolder and more diverse than any before.

What happens after the draw concludes?

Once the official group-stage matchups are revealed, the celebration will continue with a performance designed to close the night on a festive note. Village People are set to take the stage with their iconic anthem “Y.M.C.A.”, a song that has long transcended generations and borders.

The choice of the disco-era classic signals a deliberate shift from ceremony to celebration, turning the end of the draw into a shared global moment of release after the tension of the group reveal fades.

The Final Draw will air live on FIFA.com, FIFA’s official social media platforms and through broadcast partners worldwide, ensuring the music and soccer moment reach a truly global audience as the road to 2026 officially locks into place.