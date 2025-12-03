Which teams could Colombia face at the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage?

Trending topics:
As Colombia gear up to face their first opponents in the quest for the World Cup 2026, the anticipation among players and fans alike is palpable.

By Santiago Tovar

James Rodriguez of Colombia controls the ball.
© Jordan Bank/Getty ImagesJames Rodriguez of Colombia controls the ball.

The Colombian national team has been generating significant excitement since their outstanding performance in 2024, where they advanced to the Copa America final against Argentina. Under the leadership of head coach Nestor Lorenzo, Colombia have remained undefeated in 18 consecutive international friendlies, fueling their supporters’ hopes for a strong showing at the 2026 World Cup.

Following a challenging campaign in the World Cup Qualifiers, Colombia secured their spot by finishing third in the standings. Their recent performance in friendlies has further strengthened their position, placing them in Pot 2 for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 draw, scheduled for Friday, December 5.

With the stage set for the upcoming draw, Colombia must consider several factors before the event. One key point is that, in the Group Stage, they will not face opponents from the same confederation. The sole exception applies to UEFA, which has more teams than available spots in this phase.

Additionally, Colombia will avoid facing other Pot 2 teams, such as Croatia, Morocco, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Austria, and Australia, as well as any CONMEBOL teams, like Ecuador, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, or Bolivia, assuming these teams qualify through the playoffs.

Which teams could Colombia face at the Group Stage?

Colombia have a variety of potential opponents in the group stage, with one team from each pot in the draw joining them. Here are the possible teams that could join Colombia in their group:

  • In Pot 1:
    • United States
    • Mexico
    • Canada
    • Germany
    • Spain
    • France
    • England
    • Portugal
    • Netherlands
  • In Pot 3:
    • Norway
    • Panama
    • Egypt
    • Algeria
    • Scotland
    • Tunisia
    • Ivory Coast
    • Uzbekistan
    • Qatar
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
  • In Pot 4:
    • Jordan
    • Cape Verde
    • Ghana
    • Curaçao
    • Haiti
    • New Zealand
    • European playoffs 1, 2, 3, or 4,
    • International playoffs 1 or 2 if it’s not Bolivia
Another important consideration is that the composition of the group could alter depending on which team is drawn from Pot 1. If it’s a European country, only one more European team can join the group. Moreover, if a host nation (USA, Canada, or Mexico) is selected, no remaining Concacaf teams can be in the same group.

Colombia’s potential group

With the rules and potential opponents in mind, aside from the European and International playoff teams, here are different scenarios for Colombia’s group placement for the 2026 World Cup:

Scenario 1: An European country from Pot 1

  • Spain/Germany/France/England/Portugal/Netherlands
  • Colombia
  • Any team from Pot 3
  • Any team from Pot 4, except an European country or Bolivia
Scenario 2: A host country

  • United States/Mexico/Canada
  • Colombia
  • Any team from Pot 3, except Panama
  • Any team from Pot 4, except Curaçao, Haiti, Bolivia, Jamaica, or Suriname

Scenario 3: An African country from Pot 3

  • Any team from Pot 1
  • Colombia
  • Egypt/Algeria/Tunisia/Ivory Coast/South Africa
  • Any team drawn from Pot 4, with the exception of African teams such as DR Congo, Ghana, or Cape Verde, while also steering clear of Scenario 2.
Scenario 4: An Asian country in Pot 3

  • Any team from Pot 1
  • Colombia
  • Uzbekistan/Saudi Arabia/Qatar
  • Any team from Pot 4, except Asian teams like Jordan and Iraq, while also steering clear of Scenario 2.

Scenario 5: An Oceania country

  • Any team from Pot 1
  • Colombia
  • New Zealand
  • Any team from Pot 4, except New Caledonia
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
