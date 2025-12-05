Did Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger get paid to sing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw?

As the 2026 World Cup draw turns into a global show business event, the spotlight is no longer fixed only on the teams. With world-famous artists set to perform in Washington, questions beyond soccer have quietly entered the conversation.

Star power on a FIFA stage rarely comes without speculation. When classical icons and pop superstars share the same night, attention naturally shifts toward what happens behind the curtain, where entertainment and sport often intersect in unexpected ways.

While the draw will shape the tournament’s early path, the performances have sparked another layer of intrigue. Prestige, exposure, tradition and money all linger in the background, adding a subtle edge to an event designed to celebrate much more than just the game.

Did the artists charge to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw?

As of now, FIFA has not confirmed whether Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger will receive payment for their performances at the Final Draw for the 2026 World Cup. However, artists typically do not charge appearance fees for performing at high-profile sporting events.

(Source: FIFA)

The official announcement revealing the entertainment lineup did not include any financial details related to appearance fees or contracts. As has happened in cases such as the Super Bowl, singers do it to gain massive exposure and public attention.

What is confirmed is that Bocelli, Williams and Scherzinger will headline the musical portion of the draw, with Village People set to close the event with “Y.M.C.A“. Until FIFA or the artists themselves address the matter directly, whether the performances were paid remains unconfirmed.

