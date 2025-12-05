Trending topics:
world cup

Did Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger get paid to sing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw?

As global stars take the stage for soccer’s most anticipated ceremony, the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw, the spotlight shifts beyond the music. Behind the celebration, another story quietly unfolds ahead of the road to 2026.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
Robbie Williams performs during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.
© Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesRobbie Williams performs during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.

As the 2026 World Cup draw turns into a global show business event, the spotlight is no longer fixed only on the teams. With world-famous artists set to perform in Washington, questions beyond soccer have quietly entered the conversation.

Advertisement

Star power on a FIFA stage rarely comes without speculation. When classical icons and pop superstars share the same night, attention naturally shifts toward what happens behind the curtain, where entertainment and sport often intersect in unexpected ways.

While the draw will shape the tournament’s early path, the performances have sparked another layer of intrigue. Prestige, exposure, tradition and money all linger in the background, adding a subtle edge to an event designed to celebrate much more than just the game.

Advertisement

Did the artists charge to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw?

As of now, FIFA has not confirmed whether Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger will receive payment for their performances at the Final Draw for the 2026 World Cup. However, artists typically do not charge appearance fees for performing at high-profile sporting events.

(Source: FIFA)

(Source: FIFA)

Advertisement

The official announcement revealing the entertainment lineup did not include any financial details related to appearance fees or contracts. As has happened in cases such as the Super Bowl, singers do it to gain massive exposure and public attention.

What is confirmed is that Bocelli, Williams and Scherzinger will headline the musical portion of the draw, with Village People set to close the event with Y.M.C.A“. Until FIFA or the artists themselves address the matter directly, whether the performances were paid remains unconfirmed.

Advertisement
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
Jerry Jones has reportedly made final decision about George Pickens' future with Cowboys
NFL

Jerry Jones has reportedly made final decision about George Pickens' future with Cowboys

Donald Trump drops four-word response on USMNT’s chances to win 2026 World Cup
Soccer

Donald Trump drops four-word response on USMNT’s chances to win 2026 World Cup

Jared Goff, Lions get hit with woeful news as defensive star suffered gruesome injury
NFL

Jared Goff, Lions get hit with woeful news as defensive star suffered gruesome injury

2025 MLS Cup final prize money: How much do the champions get?
Soccer

2025 MLS Cup final prize money: How much do the champions get?

Better Collective Logo