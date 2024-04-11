With Monterrey beating Inter Miami in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, many wonder who will be their next opponent in the final four.

The stage is set for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals. With Monterrey‘s win over Inter Miami, we already know all four teams who will take part in the previous stage to the grand final.

The Herons/Rayados will battle it out for a place in the tournament decider against the Columbus Crew, who took down Tigres UANL on penalties to make the final four.

The other semifinal will be an all-Mexican game, with Club America taking on Pachuca with a ticket to the final up for grabs. Las Aguilas knocked out the New England Revolution in great fashion, while Tuzos also comfortably beat Herediano.

Monterrey’s next opponent: How does Columbus arrive in the semis?

The Crew are a team to watch in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, having qualified for the tournament as the 2023 Major League Soccer champions (beating 2-1 the Los Angeles FC in the MLS Cup final).

In its latest tie, Wilfried Nancy’s boys managed to hold Tigres to a 1-1 draw in the first leg while playing the last 13 minutes down to 10 men. Diego Rossi canceled out an Andre Gignac opener in the rematch to force the penalties, where Columbus gained the upper hand as the Frenchman and Guido Pizarro missed for the Mexican club (3-4).

Before that, the Crew eliminated the Houston Dynamo from the round of 16 with a 2-1 advantage on aggregate. Let’s keep in mind this franchise earned a bye in the First Round thanks to its MLS Cup triumph last year.

The Crew have yet to turn up their game in the 2024 MLS season, but their start hasn’t been poor though. Columbus is fourth in the East with 12 points, two shy of conference leaders New York Red Bulls after seven games (W3 D3 L1).