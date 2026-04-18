Who’s the halftime show performer of Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami at Empower Field today?

Colorado announced that Lane 8 will headline the halftime show as part of the Rapids’ 30th anniversary celebration at Empower Field at Mile High, adding a strong local identity to one of the most anticipated MLS events of the season.

His appearance is part of a broader matchday production that also includes a Fan Fest, live entertainment and special in-stadium programming designed to match the scale of a game expected to draw more than 60,000 fans.

Beyond the game against Inter Miami, the halftime segment will feature a tribute to the club’s history, with former players honored during the break—turning the moment into a centerpiece of the team’s milestone celebration.

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Who is Lane 8?

Lane 8 is an American DJ and electronic music producer, whose real name is Daniel Goldstein, known for his melodic deep house sound and immersive live shows. He has built a strong reputation in the global electronic scene since emerging in the early 2010s.

(Source: Colorado Rapids)

He gained recognition through the Anjunadeep label and later founded his own imprint, “This Never Happened”, which emphasizes distraction-free, phone-free live experiences. His style is often described as emotional and atmospheric.

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Over the years, he has released multiple albums, including Rise, Little by Little, Brightest Lights and Reviver, establishing himself as a key figure in melodic house music.

Is this the first time Lane 8 is performing at an MLS event?

There is no widely documented record of Lane 8 performing at previous MLS events, making this appearance likely his first involvement in a league match setting. That makes his show a unique crossover.

He is primarily known for music festivals, global tours and curated events under his “This Never Happened” concept rather than traditional sports entertainment. His performances typically take place in concert venues, outdoor gatherings and electronic music festivals rather than stadium sporting events.

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Which songs could Lane 8 perform?

Unlike traditional performers, Lane 8 typically delivers live DJ sets, meaning he mixes tracks together instead of playing them one by one. However, some of his most recognizable songs that could appear include:

Atlas

Fingerprint

Little Voices

Brightest Lights

Road

These tracks are staples of his live performances and reflect his signature atmospheric and emotional sound. Also, he may include unreleased music, remixes or tracks from artists on his label.