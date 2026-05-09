Lionel Messi breaks Sebastian Giovinco’s MLS record as Inter Miami beat Toronto FC

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to a pivotal 4-2 victory over Toronto FC in Canada, accounting for one goal and two assists in a masterful display. His performance at BMO Field allowed him to break a long-standing MLS record held by former Toronto icon Sebastian Giovinco.

With his output against Toronto FC, Messi reached 100 direct goal contributions in the MLS regular season. In doing so, he shattered Giovinco’s record to become the fastest player in league history to achieve this impressive feat.

The Italian originally set the mark in 2018, reaching 100 goal contributions in 95 matches. Messi, however, completely redefined the timeline, hitting the century mark in just 65 regular-season appearances.

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Messi overtakes league legends

The Argentine superstar now sits atop a prestigious list of MLS icons. Rounding out the top three alongside Messi and Giovinco is LA Galaxy legend Robbie Keane, who reached 100 goal contributions in 96 games.

One of one. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/GF7Y8P9o8t — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 9, 2026

Just behind them is former LAFC talisman Carlos Vela, who hit the milestone in 98 matches. Completing the top five are Josef Martinez and Denis Bouanga, both of whom required 106 matches to reach the century mark.

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A growing list of records

This latest milestone adds to an ever-growing list of accolades for Messi in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami. Since his arrival, he has become the first player to record multiple goals in four consecutive games and the first to exceed 35 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons.

Furthermore, Messi made history by becoming the first player to win the MLS MVP award in two consecutive seasons (2024 and 2025). Even as he continues his tenure in the league, the Argentine captain remains the standard-bearer for excellence, proving he is still capable of playing at an elite level.