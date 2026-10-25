Why aren’t PSG vs Olympique Lyon playing today, Sunday, Oct. 25, in 2026-27 Ligue 1?

PSG and Olympique Lyon were set for a crucial Ligue 1 showdown, but Sunday's schedule has taken an unexpected turn. The change raises questions about the fixture and what it means for both clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon will not play on Sunday, October 25, because the Ligue 1 clash has been rescheduled to Monday following security concerns in the French capital.

The Matchday 8 fixture was originally scheduled for Sunday evening at the Parc des Princes, but the Paris Police Prefecture prohibited the game from taking place on that date. The LFP subsequently confirmed the change.

The decision comes as Paris prepares for planned demonstrations and authorities face increased demands on security resources across the city. An NFL game between the Saints and Steelers is also adding to the security operation.

Advertisement

When will PSG vs. Olympique Lyon be played?

PSG vs. Olympique Lyon will be played on Monday, October 26, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) at the Parc des Princes in Paris. The Ligue 1 Matchday 8 fixture was originally scheduled for Sunday, October 25.

Moussa Niakhate, Khalis Merah, Tyler Morton and Felix Bacher of Olympique Lyon (Source: Pauline Figuet/Getty Images)

The change means supporters will have to wait an extra day for one of the most important fixtures of Matchday 8. The game will remain at the Parc des Princes, and the LFP confirmed that it would be broadcast live on Ligue 1+.

Advertisement

What is at stake for PSG and Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1?

PSG and Olympique Lyon are fighting for first place in Ligue 1, with both teams sitting on 14 points after seven matches heading into their Matchday 8 meeting. Lyon occupy the top spot thanks to a superior goal difference (+8), while PSG are second with a +5 differential.

For PSG, the match offers an opportunity to overtake Lyon and strengthen their position as reigning French champions. Luis Enrique‘s side have scored 14 goals and conceded nine through their first seven league games. Three points would put the Parisian club in a strong position as the competition moves toward November.

Lyon, meanwhile, can make a statement by beating the defending champions away from home. They have also collected four wins, two draws and one loss, but their defensive record has been stronger, with just five goals conceded. Maintaining that balance against PSG’s attack could prove decisive in a matchup between two teams with identical points totals.

Advertisement

Key takeaways