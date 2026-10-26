PSG vs Olympique Lyon: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Ligue 1 game on October 26, 2026

Paris Saint-Germain host Olympique Lyon at Parc des Princes in a crucial Ligue 1 Matchday 8 clash between two early-season contenders. Find out how to watch the French showdown live in the USA, including TV channels, streaming options and kickoff time.

Match Summary Match PSG vs Olympique Lyon Tournament Ligue 1 Date Monday, October 26, 2026 Time 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo

How to watch PSG vs Olympique Lyon in the USA

PSG vs. Olympique Lyon will be available to watch live in the United States on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, with streaming coverage also listed through Fubo.

Can I watch PSG vs Olympique Lyon for free?

Yes, Fubo advertises a 5-day free trial for eligible new subscribers, and its match page lists PSG vs. Olympique Lyon on beIN SPORTS.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

PSG and Olympique Lyon meet in one of the biggest fixtures of Matchday 8, with both clubs targeting the top of the Ligue 1 standings. Lyon enter the weekend at the top of the table on goal difference, while defending champions PSG sit second. Five teams are level on points near the summit, making this a particularly important early-season test.

Lucas Hernandez of Paris Saint-Germain (Source: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

PSG have won four consecutive Ligue 1 matches and will look to extend that run at Parc des Princes. Their recent 3-1 victory away to Strasbourg featured goals from Illia Zabarnyi, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue. The team’s attacking depth gives Luis Enrique several options, although Nuno Mendes‘ fitness remains a concern after he experienced muscle discomfort in the Strasbourg match.

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Lyon arrive with confidence after beating Nice 2-1, with Pavel Sulc and Tanner Tessmann scoring. They have lost only once in their first seven league games, making them a serious challenger despite PSG’s strong recent record in this matchup. Lyon also won the most recent meeting between these teams, a 2-1 result at Parc des Princes in April 2026.

PSG vs Olympique Lyon: Predicted Lineups

PSG (4-3-3): Matvey Safonov; Lucas Hernandez, Willian Pacho, Illya Zabarnyi, Achraf Hakimi; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ferran Torres, Maghnes Akliouche.

Olympique Lyon (4-2-3-1): Remy Descamps; Abner, Moussa Niakhate, Clinton Mata, Zachary Athekame; Tanner Tessmann, Oliver Bidstrup; Julien Duranville, Corentin Tolisso, Ernest Nuamah; Pavel Sulc.

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What time is the PSG vs Olympique Lyon match?

PSG vs. Olympique Lyon kicks off on Monday, October 26, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET at Parc des Princes in Paris. For viewers across the United States, the kickoff times are: